Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (FMC, AVD, CGA, MON, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Fmc Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $499,000. Following is Amer Vanguard with a an RPE of $642,000. China Green Agriculture Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $698,000.

Monsanto Co follows with a an RPE of $712,000, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $914,000.

