Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (IPI, FMC, AVD, CGA, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Intrepid Potash Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $492,000. Following is Fmc Corp with a an RPE of $499,000. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $642,000.

China Green Agriculture Inc follows with a an RPE of $698,000, and Monsanto Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $712,000.

