Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (MOS, FMC, AVD, MON, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Mosaic Co/The ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.12. Following is Fmc Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.34. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.68.

Monsanto Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.82, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.86.

