Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CGA, SMG, MON, FMC, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $90.54. Following is Scotts Miracle with a sales per share of $46.44. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $33.16.

Fmc Corp follows with a sales per share of $25.98, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.67.

