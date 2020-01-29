Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (CF, UAN, SMG, MOS, MON)
Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Cf Industries Ho ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million. CVR Partners LP is next with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a an RPE of $996,000.
Mosaic Co/The follows with a an RPE of $914,000, and Monsanto Co rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $712,000.
