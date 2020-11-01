Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (SMG, AVD, FMC, MON, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Scotts Miracle ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 26.84. Amer Vanguard is next with a a P/E ratio of 25.14. Fmc Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 24.96.

Monsanto Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.33, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 15.94.

