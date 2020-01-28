MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Highest Beta (UAN, CF, MOS, AVD, FMC)

Written on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 2:29am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

CVR Partners LP ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Cf Industries Ho with a a beta of 1.3. Mosaic Co/The ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Fmc Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of CVR Partners LP on September 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.52. Since that call, shares of CVR Partners LP have fallen 21.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest beta cvr partners lp cf industries ho mosaic co/the amer vanguard fmc corp

Ticker(s): UAN CF MOS AVD FMC

Contact James Quinn