Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (TISI, SRCL, CVA, HCCI, TTEK)
Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Team Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 29.4%. Following is Stericycle Inc with a sales growth of 51.5%. Covanta Holding ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 311.9%.
Heritage-Crystal follows with a sales growth of 527.3%, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 543.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Team Inc and will alert subscribers who have TISI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth team inc stericycle inc covanta holding heritage-crystal tetra tech inc