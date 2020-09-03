Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (ABM, SP, ROL, TTEK, SRCL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Abm Industries ranks lowest with a an RPE of $41,000. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a an RPE of $120,000. Rollins Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $130,000.

Tetra Tech Inc follows with a an RPE of $132,000, and Stericycle Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $143,000.

