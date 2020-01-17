Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (CECE, CWST, SRCL, TRR, ABM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ceco Environmntl ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.7%. Following is Casella Waste with a projected earnings growth of 6.0%. Stericycle Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.0%.

Trc Cos Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 11.9%, and Abm Industries rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 15.3%.

