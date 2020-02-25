Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TISI, ABM, SP, TRR, CECE)
Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Team Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.34. Abm Industries is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.39. Sp Plus Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.
Trc Cos Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.74, and Ceco Environmntl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trc Cos Inc on November 10th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.20. Since that recommendation, shares of Trc Cos Inc have risen 90.8%. We continue to monitor Trc Cos Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to sales ratio team inc abm industries sp plus corp :trr trc cos inc ceco environmntl