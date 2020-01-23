Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (TISI, ABM, SP, TRR, CECE)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Team Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.39. Following is Abm Industries with a a price to sales ratio of 0.42. Sp Plus Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.59.

Trc Cos Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.74, and Ceco Environmntl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.84.

