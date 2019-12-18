Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (AQMS, TISI, CECE, ABM, SRCL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Aqua Metals Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.25. Following is Team Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.05. Ceco Environmntl ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.44.

Abm Industries follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.74, and Stericycle Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.86.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aqua Metals Inc on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.36. Since that call, shares of Aqua Metals Inc have fallen 66.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.