Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (ABM, SP, SRCL, ECOL, TRR)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Abm Industries ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Stericycle Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Trc Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

