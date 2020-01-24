Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (SRCL, SP, ABM, CECE, TRR)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Stericycle Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.09. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.21. Abm Industries ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.73.

Ceco Environmntl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.14, and Trc Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.67.

