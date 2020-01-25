Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (CVA, CLH, CWST, HCCI, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Covanta Holding ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.3%. Clean Harbors is next with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Casella Waste ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.4%.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tetra Tech Inc on August 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $81.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tetra Tech Inc have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor Tetra Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.