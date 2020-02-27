MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (CVA, CLH, CWST, HCCI, ROL)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Covanta Holding ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.3%. Following is Clean Harbors with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Casella Waste ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.3%.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%, and Rollins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%.

