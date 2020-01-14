Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (CVA, WM, ROL, ECOL, RSG)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Covanta Holding ranks highest with a ROE of 5,944.4%. Following is Waste Management with a ROE of 3,541.2%. Rollins Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,006.9%.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a ROE of 1,741.1%, and Republic Svcs rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,703.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Covanta Holding on July 26th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.33. Since that call, shares of Covanta Holding have fallen 8.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.