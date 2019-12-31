Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (CVA, CLH, RSG, HCCI, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Covanta Holding ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.20. Following is Clean Harbors with a a PEG ratio of 0.11. Republic Svcs ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

