Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CVA, CLH, CECE, HCCI, TRR)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Covanta Holding ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 100.0%. Clean Harbors is next with a future earnings growth of 72.0%. Ceco Environmntl ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 57.1%.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a future earnings growth of 48.7%, and Trc Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 28.6%.

