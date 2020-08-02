Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (SRCL, CWST, ABM, ECOL, CVA)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 350.7%. Casella Waste is next with a EBITDA growth of 156.2%. Abm Industries ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 105.0%.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.8%, and Covanta Holding rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 25.5%.

