Top 5 Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (CWST, CVA, CLH, ECOL, WM)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Casella Waste ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 78.46. Following is Covanta Holding with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.81. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.50.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.02, and Waste Management rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 43.48.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Waste Management on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $117.39. Since that call, shares of Waste Management have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.