Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MEI, JBL, TTMI, SANM, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Methode Elec ranks lowest with a sales growth of 91.5%. Following is Jabil Inc with a sales growth of 386.9%. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 494.3%.

Sanmina Corp follows with a sales growth of 597.8%, and Cts Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 663.4%.

