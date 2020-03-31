Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (MEI, JBL, TTMI, SANM, CTS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Methode Elec ranks lowest with a sales growth of 91.5%. Following is Jabil Inc with a sales growth of 386.9%. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 494.3%.
Sanmina Corp follows with a sales growth of 597.8%, and Cts Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 663.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Methode Elec on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.27. Since that call, shares of Methode Elec have fallen 28.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
