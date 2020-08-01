Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (TTMI, JBL, FN, CTS, SANM)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ttm Technologies ranks lowest with a an RPE of $93,000. Following is Jabil Inc with a an RPE of $120,000. Fabrinet ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $133,000.

Cts Corp follows with a an RPE of $135,000, and Sanmina Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $147,000.

