Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (TTMI, JBL, FN, CTS, SANM)

Written on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 2:36am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ttm Technologies ranks lowest with a an RPE of $93,000. Following is Jabil Inc with a an RPE of $120,000. Fabrinet ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $133,000.

Cts Corp follows with a an RPE of $135,000, and Sanmina Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $147,000.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ttm technologies jabil inc fabrinet cts corp sanmina corp

Ticker(s): TTMI JBL FN CTS SANM

