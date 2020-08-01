Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (TTMI, JBL, FN, CTS, SANM)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ttm Technologies ranks lowest with a an RPE of $93,000. Following is Jabil Inc with a an RPE of $120,000. Fabrinet ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $133,000.
Cts Corp follows with a an RPE of $135,000, and Sanmina Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $147,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ttm Technologies on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Ttm Technologies have risen 51.8%. We continue to monitor Ttm Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ttm technologies jabil inc fabrinet cts corp sanmina corp