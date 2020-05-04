Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (FN, BHE, SANM, JBL, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Fabrinet ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Benchmark Electr with a a beta of 0.8. Sanmina Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Jabil Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

