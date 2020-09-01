MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (FN, IPGP, MXWL, BHE, CTS)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:36am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Fabrinet ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,543.1%. Ipg Photonics is next with a sales growth of 4,002.5%. Maxwell Tech Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 752.5%.

Benchmark Electr follows with a sales growth of 676.9%, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 663.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Benchmark Electr on June 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Benchmark Electr have risen 36.8%. We continue to monitor Benchmark Electr for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

