Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (FN, IPGP, MXWL, BHE, CTS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Fabrinet ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,543.1%. Ipg Photonics is next with a sales growth of 4,002.5%. Maxwell Tech Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 752.5%.
Benchmark Electr follows with a sales growth of 676.9%, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 663.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Benchmark Electr on June 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Benchmark Electr have risen 36.8%. We continue to monitor Benchmark Electr for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth fabrinet ipg photonics maxwell tech inc benchmark electr cts corp