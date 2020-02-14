Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (IPGP, PKE, FN, TTMI, MEI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a ROE of 1,988.8%. Following is Park Electrochem with a ROE of 1,294.9%. Fabrinet ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,282.6%.

Ttm Technologies follows with a ROE of 1,056.5%, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a ROE of 780.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Methode Elec on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.27. Since that call, shares of Methode Elec have fallen 5.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.