Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (IPGP, JBL, SANM, CTS, MEI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Ipg Photonics ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Jabil Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Sanmina Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Cts Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Methode Elec rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Methode Elec on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $34.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Methode Elec have risen 15.6%. We continue to monitor Methode Elec for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.