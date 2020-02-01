Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (PKE, SANM, PLXS, TTMI, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 25.8%. Following is Sanmina Corp with a future earnings growth of 25.7%. Plexus Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 19.6%.

Ttm Technologies follows with a future earnings growth of 17.1%, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.3%.

