Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (PKE, TTMI, SANM, IPGP, CTS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Park Electrochem ranks highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%. Following is Ttm Technologies with a EPS growth of 4,453.1%. Sanmina Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,723.2%.
Ipg Photonics follows with a EPS growth of 2,417.3%, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.
