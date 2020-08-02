Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (PKE, CTS, TTMI, SANM, JBL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 86.3%. Cts Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 52.2%. Ttm Technologies ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.5%.

Sanmina Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.1%, and Jabil Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cts Corp and will alert subscribers who have CTS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.