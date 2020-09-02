MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (BMI, DAKT, CGNX, COHR, ZBRA)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:28am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Badger Meter Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%. Daktronics Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 13.4%. Cognex Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 21.6%.

Coherent Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.2%, and Zebra Tech Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 27.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Badger Meter Inc and will alert subscribers who have BMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest ebitda growth badger meter inc daktronics inc cognex corp coherent inc zebra tech corp

Ticker(s): BMI DAKT CGNX COHR ZBRA

