Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (ESIO, COHR, CGNX, ZBRA, MTSC)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Electro Sci Inds ranks highest with a ROE of 5,657.1%. Following is Coherent Inc with a ROE of 2,136.6%. Cognex Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,616.0%.

Zebra Tech Corp follows with a ROE of 1,328.8%, and Mts Systems Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,318.5%.

