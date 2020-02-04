Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (FARO, DAKT, ITRI, MTSC, CGNX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Faro Tech ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 116.1%. Daktronics Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 79.2%. Itron Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 43.0%.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 38.9%, and Cognex Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 35.9%.

