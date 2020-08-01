Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (COHR, ESIO, CTRL, MTSC, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Coherent Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%. Following is Electro Sci Inds with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%. Control4 Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%.

Mts Systems Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%, and Vishay Preci rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%.

