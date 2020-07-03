Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (ITRI, MLAB, ESIO, KEYS, FARO)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Itron Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 478.3%. Mesa Labs is next with a EBITDA growth of 214.3%. Electro Sci Inds ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 196.6%.

Keysight Tec follows with a EBITDA growth of 173.0%, and Faro Tech rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 140.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Electro Sci Inds on October 30th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Electro Sci Inds have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor Electro Sci Inds for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.