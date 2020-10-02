Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (KN, APH, IIVI, VSH, BELFB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Knowles Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $102,000. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a an RPE of $105,000. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $107,000.

Vishay Intertech follows with a an RPE of $118,000, and Bel Fuse Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $119,000.

