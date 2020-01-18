Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (GLW, BELFB, AVX, VSH, BDC)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Corning Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -901.8%. Bel Fuse Inc-B is next with a ROE of -858.2%. Avx Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 22.0%.

Vishay Intertech follows with a ROE of 33.9%, and Belden Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 255.4%.

