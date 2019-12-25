Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (KN, BELFB, APH, DLB, ROG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Knowles Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Bel Fuse Inc-B with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Amphenol Corp-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.

Dolby Laborato-A follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Rogers Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.9%.

