Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (KN, BELFB, APH, DLB, ROG)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Knowles Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Bel Fuse Inc-B with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Amphenol Corp-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.
Dolby Laborato-A follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Rogers Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have risen 24.9%. We continue to monitor Bel Fuse Inc-B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield knowles corp bel fuse inc-b amphenol corp-a dolby laborato-a rogers corp