Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Beta (IIVI, APH, AVX, DLB, BELFB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ii-Vi Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a a beta of 1.0. Avx Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Dolby Laborato-A follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Bel Fuse Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avx Corp on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Avx Corp have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor Avx Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.