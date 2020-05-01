Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Lowest Beta (IIVI, APH, AVX, DLB, BELFB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ii-Vi Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a a beta of 1.0. Avx Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Dolby Laborato-A follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Bel Fuse Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

