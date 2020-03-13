Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (APH, ROG, LFUS, IIVI, KN)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Amphenol Corp-A ranks highest with a ROE of 1,814.6%. Rogers Corp is next with a ROE of 1,076.4%. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,015.5%.
Ii-Vi Inc follows with a ROE of 1,000.8%, and Knowles Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 656.8%.
