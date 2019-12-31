Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (GLW, APH, DLB, VSH, KN)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Corning Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Amphenol Corp-A is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Dolby Laborato-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Vishay Intertech follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Knowles Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Knowles Corp on June 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.41. Since that recommendation, shares of Knowles Corp have risen 20.6%. We continue to monitor Knowles Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.