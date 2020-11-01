Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (BELFB, APH, DLB, ROG, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 41.45. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a a P/E ratio of 31.40. Dolby Laborato-A ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 28.28.

Rogers Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 26.54, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 24.33.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have risen 30.2%. We continue to monitor Bel Fuse Inc-B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.