Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BDC, VSH, GLW, LFUS, BELFB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%. Vishay Intertech is next with a forward earnings yield of 8.0%. Corning Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Littelfuse Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%, and Bel Fuse Inc-B rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have risen 20.4%. We continue to monitor Bel Fuse Inc-B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.