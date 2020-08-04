Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BDC, VSH, BELFB, GLW, LFUS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 17.2%. Following is Vishay Intertech with a forward earnings yield of 11.6%. Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.9%.

Corning Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.8%, and Littelfuse Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.7%.

