Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (KN, LFUS, BDC, GLW, DLB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Knowles Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 76.5%. Littelfuse Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 60.6%. Belden Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 44.1%.

Corning Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 38.8%, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 37.8%.

