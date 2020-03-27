Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry With the Highest Beta (BDC, ROG, KN, VSH, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Following is Rogers Corp with a a beta of 1.4. Knowles Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.

Vishay Intertech follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

