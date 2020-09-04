Top 5 Companies in the Electronic Components Industry with the Best Relative Performance (VSH , APH , IIVI , KN , GLW )

Below are the top five companies in the Electronic Components industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH ) ranks first with a gain of 6.04%; Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH ) ranks second with a gain of 5.16%; and Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI ) ranks third with a gain of 3.93%.

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN ) follows with a gain of 3.26% and Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.98%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 28.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.