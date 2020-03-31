Top 5 Companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (ENS, AMOT, LYTS, ETN, RBC)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Enersys ranks lowest with a sales growth of 219.8%. Following is Allied Motion Te with a sales growth of 248.8%. Lsi Industries ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 285.4%.

Eaton Corp Plc follows with a sales growth of 332.7%, and Regal Beloit Cor rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 421.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Regal Beloit Cor on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.89. Since that call, shares of Regal Beloit Cor have fallen 28.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.